Jeh Ali Khan Birthday: When Kareena Kapoor revealed he has Saif Ali Khan’s ‘naughtiness’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh is among the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Every time he steps out, his cute antics and quirks leave fans’ hearts melting with his cuteness. The little munchkin is celebrating his fourth birthday today, i.e. on February 21, 2025. On a special day, revisiting Bebo's candid revelation about the birthday boy acquiring ‘naughtiness’ from his father.

In an earlier interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that her family including — her parents, husband, and kids keep her grounded. She also talked about both her kids— Jeh and Taimur revealing how both of them are similar to their father, Saif Ali Khan.

She was further asked about Jeh’s funny reaction to the paparazzi and if his sense of humor comes from his father, Saif Ali Khan. In response to this, the actress stated that the birthday boy looks like her but has acquired ‘naughtiness’ from his father. Meanwhile, their elder son, Taimur is reserved and doesn’t like being clicked.

“They (Taimur and Jeh) are actually both quite like him (Saif). Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness. Though Tim (Taimur's nickname) has Saif's sense of humor, he is a bit reserved and doesn't like being clicked, he is more like his father. Jeh is like me in terms of look and vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif,” she had said.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their sons, Taimur and Jeh in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

On the professional front, last seen in Singham Again, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you Kareena has signed the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. According to a source close to the development, the film will hit the big screen in 2026.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming heist film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand of Marflix Productions. It also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in the key roles.