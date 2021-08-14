Jeh Ali Khan’s video sets internet ablaze, fans hail him as ‘ball of cuteness’ & draw comparisons with Taimur

Actor and Kareena Kapoor, in the recent past have faced a lot of heat from netizens for naming their second baby as ‘Jehangir’. Amidst this, on Friday, August 13, the elite couple made their first appearance with their little munchkin in the dream city, Mumbai. Now, a video of their baby boy Jeh has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, we can see Jeh seated inside a luxurious car alongside parents Saif and Kareena. As the vehicle moves, adorable Jeh can be seen glaring at the cameras as he continues to travel.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens went gaga over it. A user said, “Omg he’s so cute! People need to take a chill pill on his name! I mean how can you bash the baby for his name! Change your mentality right now!!”. Another wrote, “Ball of cuteness; looks more like Kareena”. Meanwhile, many also felt that Jeh looks more like his brother Taimur Ali Khan. From red hearts to lovestruck emoticons, the comment section of the post is flooded with appreciation and love for the little baby.

Take a look at it here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood once again back in the month of February, this year. The Laal Singh Chaddha star recently turned author as she launched her debut book centering around her pregnancy days. Meanwhile, reacting to the flak that she’s received over Jeh’s name, Kareena reportedly said that she has decided to remain optimistic, as there’s no room for negativity in their family

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible details the actor’s experience and struggle with both her pregnancies. In the book, the actor has articulated her cravings for devouring pizzas and problems with breastfeeding and many more. In terms of her acting front, she will be next seen alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha.

