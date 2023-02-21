Jeh Ali Khan turns 2: Karisma Kapoor showers love on ‘J baba’; Amrita Arora, Saba drop UNSEEN PICS with Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan is celebrating his 2nd birthday today. Jeh, or ‘Jeh baba’ as he is fondly called by his loved ones, is one of the most adored star kids, and fans eagerly wait to see cute pictures of him. Social media has been flooded with the most adorable wishes for Jeh, and even Kareena posted some grumpy, cute pictures with him and penned a heartfelt note to wish her son. Now, Kareena’s sister Karisma has also showered love on her nephew, while Bebo’s BFF Amrita Arora shared a precious picture of Kareena with Jeh. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan wished Jeh too, and posted some unmissable pictures! Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Saba Ali Khan wish Jeh Ali Khan on his 2nd birthday

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a picture that shows Jeh Ali Khan sitting on his aunt Karisma's lap. Karisma is all smiles as she holds Jeh in her arms. While the actress is seen wearing a white striped shirt with white pants, Jeh looks cute as a button in a white t-shirt and denim blue dungaree. In her caption, Karisma wrote, "All tied up #herecomes2 Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest #happybirthday #nephewlove #familyfirst.”

Amrita Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan holding Jeh in her arms. Jeh has a cute expression on his face as he smiles for the camera. The picture seems to have been clicked at Bebo and Saif’s house, and Kareena is seated on a white couch. Sharing the picture, Amrita Arora wrote, “Happy birthday our doll Jeh baba.” Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan also dropped a collage of 2 pictures- one of them shows Jeh with Kareena, while another one shows Saba holding Jeh in her arms. “My Jeh Jaan turns 2 TODAY! I love you Always!” wrote Saba.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post on Jeh Ali Khan’s 2nd birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of unseen pictures with Jeh from the sets of her upcoming Hansal Mehta film to wish him on his special day. The first picture shows Jehangir Ali Khan crying as a team member is trying to lift him up from the actress’ lap. In the next picture, we can see Jeh frowning. Sharing Jeh’s grumpy pictures, Kareena wrote, “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more.”

