Jeh Ali Khan's First Birthday: 5 revelations Kareena Kapoor Khan made about her son through her pregnancy book

It has been one whole year since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child - son Jehangir Ali Khan into the world. Taimur's brother and their second son, Kareena and Saif's lives changed for good. During her pregnancy with Jeh, as he is lovingly called, Kareena began writing a pregnancy book. She released it in August 2021 and it was a brutally honest tale on all things pregnancy and motherhood.

Today, on Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday, we decided to revisit Kareena's pregnancy book and look at some of the revelations the actress made whilst being pregnant with Jeh.

Official Name Announcement

Kareena Kapoor Khan officially announced her second son's name during her virtual pregnancy book launch with Karan Johar. Unlike Taimur, Kareena and Saif had not released a statement announcing their son's name even after several months of his birth. Several media reports, at the time, stated that the couple had named their son Jehangir.

The doting mum of two confirmed this during the virtual session stating that they had indeed named their second born as Jehangir Ali Khan.

Jeh's pregnancy was tougher

Comparing her two pregnancies, Kareena had revealed that her second one was way tougher for several reasons. "There was a lot of mental distress. My body had stretched. My feet felt like a 100kg. This was a difficult pregnancy as compared to Taimur's. Taimur's was a breeze, which actually gave me the courage for my second pregnancy," Kareena had said revealing that Taimur's was a C-section delivery.

Difficult but makes everything worth it

To add to her distress, Kareena delivered Jeh during the second Covid-19 wave which was beginning to pick up pace at the time.

She had said, "The second time when I delivered I was worried I was going to a hospital. It was the peak of Covid, it was overwhelming to even carry him out of the hospital."

Adding, "As time goes on and you have love and support it gets better and better. The moment when you have with your child.. it makes everything worth it."

"Jeh will be as confident as Taimur"

Kareena Kapoor Khan was working round the clock despite being pregnant with Jeh. The actress worked late into her last trimester and made sure to wrap up films like Laal Singh Chaddha. Revealing why she chose to do it, Kareena said, "Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents."

Symbol of love and life

In her book's foreword, Kareena wrote that her sons Taimur and Jeh are her symbol of love and life. She wrote, "Of course, nothing fully prepares you for the actual birth and a live, kicking baby in your arms. There are so many unknowns. And there are so many things to which I still don’t know how I will react. But that’s what being a mom is. I always wanted kids. And I married the man I love. My kids are a symbol of my love, my life and my commitment. I may keep making mistakes. But I will power through."

ALSO READ: PICS: Taimur Ali Khan's swag is unmatchable in these candid moments with dad Saif Ali Khan