Jeh Birthday Bash: Babita, Soha Ali Khan arrives with daughter Inaaya at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house; PICS
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin Jehangir Ali Khan turns 1 today. Wishes have been pouring all across the social media for the tiny tot and we have been getting to see some really cute pictures and videos of Jeh. Even fans have been showering Bebo’s younger son with love. Well, the actress is hosting a birthday bash for Jeh at her house today and it looks like the first guests have arrived for the party. Soha Ali Khan along with her daughter Inaaya and Bebo’s mom Babita have arrived at the actress’ house to celebrate Jeh’s special day.
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Happy Birthday to the Cutest Jeh . You will blow 1 candle and eat 1 slice of cake.
0 REPLY
View more (2) comments