Jeh Birthday Bash: Babita, Soha Ali Khan arrives with daughter Inaaya at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house; PICS

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Feb 21, 2022 04:44 PM IST  |  23.1K
   
Jeh Birthday Bash: Babita, Soha Ali Khan arrives with daughter Inaaya at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house; PICS
Jeh Birthday Bash: Babita, Soha Ali Khan arrives with daughter Inaaya at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house; PICS (Pic credit - Viral Bhayani)
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin Jehangir Ali Khan turns 1 today. Wishes have been pouring all across the social media for the tiny tot and we have been getting to see some really cute pictures and videos of Jeh. Even fans have been showering Bebo’s younger son with love. Well, the actress is hosting a birthday bash for Jeh at her house today and it looks like the first guests have arrived for the party. Soha Ali Khan along with her daughter Inaaya and Bebo’s mom Babita have arrived at the actress’ house to celebrate Jeh’s special day. 

babita1soha jeh

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
29 seconds ago
Happy Birthday to the Cutest Jeh . You will blow 1 candle and eat 1 slice of cake.
0 REPLY
View more (2) comments