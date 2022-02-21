On Jeh’s 1st birthday; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable post for her ‘beta’ with an unseen pic with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it’s her son Jeh’s first birthday and she is undoubtedly beaming with happiness. For the uninitiated, Jeh is one of the most talked about star kids in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. And while he is being showered with immense love on his first birthday from fans across the world, Kareena also made sure to pen a sweet note for the youngest prince of Pataudi and it is winning hearts.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared an unseen pic of Jeh and Taimur which was all about sibling’s love. In the pic, Tim was seen crawling on the floor and little Jeh was following him. Kareena showered birthday love on the munchkin in the caption and wrote, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let’s explore the world together …of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #To Eternity and beyond” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Jeh’s first birthday:

Meanwhile, Kareena made the headlines this morning as she was papped while heading to drop Taimur off at school. The actress was dressed in casual attire as she stepped out of her building while Taimur looked irresistibly cute in his school uniform as he accompanied his mommy. On the other hand, birthday boy Jeh was also papped as he came out to see off Taimur and won hearts with his infectious smile.

Also Read: Jeh Ali Khan's First Birthday: 5 revelations Kareena Kapoor Khan made about her son through her pregnancy book