Jeh’s birthday bash INSIDE PICS: Kareena Kapoor’s son’s pool party is full of balloons & trampoline jumping

All eyes are on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan as he is celebrating his first birthday today. The actress is hosting a birthday bash at her Mumbai residence today and guests have already started coming in for the celebration. Fram Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor, many were clicked entering Bebo’s house. And now we have got our hands on some Inside pics of the pool birthday bash that consists of balloons and trampoline jumping.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of IG stories as she gives us all a glimpse of Jeh’s birthday bash. In the first story, we can see Inaaya standing right in front of the pool as she faces her back towards the camera and we can see her fancy hairdo. There are several blue coloured balloons around her with ‘Jeh turns 1’ written on them. In the next story, we can see Inaaya jumping on a trampoline with one of her friends. Even Karisma Kapoor gave us a glimpse of blue balloons around the swimming pool. Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared the pictures of beautiful balloon decor. We can see 'Jeh' shaped balloons in her pictures.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s other two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan too were a part of the bash. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely picture of her hubby with all her 4 kids Jeh, Tim, Sara and Ibrahim in one frame. Indeed that is one gorgeous picture!

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and the film is all set to release in August.

