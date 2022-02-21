On Jeh’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan treats fans with his pic with Saif; Soha shares his unseen dance video

Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t keep calm and rightfully so as it’s her son Jeh’s first birthday today. The proud mother is beaming with happiness and it is evident with her Instagram posts. Kareena had treated her fans with an adorable post for Jeh this morning. And now, Bebo once again took social media by storm as she shared yet another unseen pic of the birthday boy wherein he was seen posing with daddy Saif Ali Khan and this father-son moment is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

In the pic, Saif was dressed in a white kurta pyjama and was sitting on a couch. On the other hand, Jeh was seen wearing a bright yellow t-shirt which was paired with blue pyjamas. While the little munchkin was intrigued by the flowers around, Saif appeared to be teaching him about plants. Looks like the Nawab of Pataudi has decided to inculcate his love for plants in Jeh at an early age. She wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too. I love you. #My Boys#Forever#My Tigers”.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan has also shared an unseen video of Jeh as she showered love on him on his first birthday. The video featured Jeh all excited and dancing during his playtime and it will make your heart melt. She captioned it as, “What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s post:

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post here:

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor had shared a beautiful pic with the birthday boy and called him a ‘bundle of joy. She wrote, “Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you moistest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst”.

