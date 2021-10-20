Jehangir Ali Khan SPOTTED without mum Kareena Kapoor Khan in the city; Looks adorably cute: PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star and we all know that. She is a diva and makes heads turn whenever she steps out of the house. Well, this time it is not the actress but her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan who was papped and has made it to the headlines. Remember the first time we all got a glimpse of the tiny tot when he got papped? He looked like a ball of cuteness and even today Jeh looked every bit adorable as his nanny held him in her arms.

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan was headed for Amrita Arora’s son’s birthday. In the picture, we can see Jeh in the arms of his nanny. Jehangir is seen wearing his yellow t-shirt over his blue shorts. He also wore blue coloured shoes. Indeed, Kareena’s baby boy looked adorably cute. In the frame, we could see his nanny holding him and talking to another man as she stepped out of their car.

Take a look:

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was recently in the headlines as she celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. Kareena penned a lovely note on her special day for Saif on social media and dropped an unseen throwback photo that went viral.

On the work front, Kareena has been busy with commercial shoots in the city and often gets spotted on sets by the paps. She will be seen on the big screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on Valentine's Day. Besides this, Kareena is co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

