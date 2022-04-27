Jehangir Ali Khan, Vamika to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: Star parents who chose unique names for their kids ​

Naming a newborn child can be a task. Bollywood celebrities have a reputation for doing everything in style and whatever they do, becomes a trend. Thus, they always ensure to name their kids- something striking, attention-grabbing, and unique. Often celebrities have impressed us with distinctive and rare names. From Jehangir Ali Khan, Vamika, and Aaradhya Bachchan to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, here are some more unusual yet innovative names selected by celebrities to name their kids.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who became proud parents to a baby girl in January this year via surrogacy, have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, reported TMZ. The couple has not yet officially confirmed their daughter's name.

Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, last year. The couple, who got married in 2017, revealed the name of their daughter Vamika after a month, which is a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.

Jehangir Ali Khan

Last year, on February 21st, Kareena and Saif became parents to their second son, whom they named Jehangir Ali Khan. The two are parents to five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. She was born on 20th April 2003 in Mumbai. The word 'Nysa' means Goddess of purity.

Haroon Shorey

Haroon Shorey is the son of Konkana Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey. The star kid's name was inspired by one of Salman Rushdie's books – Haroun and the Sea of Stories.

Shahraan Dutt

Shahraan Dutt is the son of the Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt. The couple became proud parents to their twin bundle of joys in 2010, Shahraan which means 'Royal Knight', and Iqra which means ‘To educate’.

Misha Kapoor

Misha Kapoor is the daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. She was born on 26th August 2016. It is a combination of their names,(Mi)ra + (Sha)hid= Misha.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan turned parents in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November that same year. The name ‘Aaradhya’ means ‘one who is worthy of worship.'

Adira Chopra

Adira Chopra is the daughter of actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra. She was born on November 9, 2015. The name Adira in Hebrew means "strong".

Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were blessed with Hrehaan Roshan in 2006 and Hridhaan Roshan in 2008. While the name Hrehaan means 'God’s chosen one’, Hridhaan, on the other hand, means ‘person with a big heart’.

Czar Kunder

Czar is Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s son. It is inspired by Russian history. Czar means 'Ceaser, an emperor'.

