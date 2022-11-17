Jehda Nasha: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi’s sizzling song comes with a Punjabi twist for An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He never hesitates to step into new characters and genres every time. Be it the role of a lover boy or of an action hero now, the star convincingly portrays it all on the silver screen. Ever since his film, An Action Hero's first look was out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and today an item song featuring Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana has been released we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them. Jehda Nasha song released

The song will see Ayushmann Khurrana transform into a lover boy from an action hero. Nora with her usual sensual moves will take your breath away. Ayushmann perfectly matches steps with the actress and their chemistry looks sizzling. The song is sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur and penned by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal. In the video, Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in her different attires and soon after the song was out, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and hailed the duo for their steaming hot chemistry. Check out the song: