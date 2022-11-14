Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston passes away at 89, READ her emotional tribute

It is indeed a difficult time for actor Jennifer Aniston as her father John Aniston has left for a heavenly abode just a few moments ago. Veteran actor John Aniston died at the age of 89. For those who are unaware, John Aniston was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the TV show Days of Our Lives.

Jennifer announced the death of her father on her official Instagram handle just a few moments ago. In a post shared by her, we can see a couple of throwback pictures featuring her father John.

"Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit," Jennifer Aniston wrote in her Instagram post.

Soon after Jennifer dropped this Instagram post, Hollywood celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Theroux, and others dropped their heartfelt messages in the comments sections.