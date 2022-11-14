Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston passes away at 89, READ her emotional tribute
Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston passed away at 89. Jennifer just posted this update a few moments ago and penned down a heartfelt note on it. Do have a look.
It is indeed a difficult time for actor Jennifer Aniston as her father John Aniston has left for a heavenly abode just a few moments ago. Veteran actor John Aniston died at the age of 89. For those who are unaware, John Aniston was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the TV show Days of Our Lives.
Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post: Look how she paid tribute to her father
Jennifer announced the death of her father on her official Instagram handle just a few moments ago. In a post shared by her, we can see a couple of throwback pictures featuring her father John.
"Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit," Jennifer Aniston wrote in her Instagram post.
Soon after Jennifer dropped this Instagram post, Hollywood celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Theroux, and others dropped their heartfelt messages in the comments sections.
About John Aniston
John Aniston also played significant roles on the television series Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, and many others. Aniston has also made guest appearances in Hollywood movies like Combat! (1964), My Big Fat Greek Life (2002), Star Trek: Voyager (2001), American Dreams, Journeyman, and Mad Men.
