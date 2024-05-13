Jennifer Lopez showers praises on ‘real and truthful’ Dev Patel; expresses wish to collaborate with Monkey Man actor

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez recently admitted being a huge fan of Dev Patel! Yes, you read it right. The actor known for his roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, and Hotel Mumbai has lately been the talk of the town, especially after his acclaimed film Monkey Man.

Recently, the actor’s name has buzzed the internet after Jennifer Lopez called herself his fan. Read on to know what the actress shared.

Jennifer Lopez fangirls Monkey Man actor Dev Patel

In a recent conversation with News18, the international singer-actor Jennifer Lopez was asked to name her favorite Indian actor. In response to this, she heaped praises on Dev Patel and expressed her admiration towards his work, further adding how she would love to collaborate with him someday.

Confessing to love Monkey Man star's work, JLo said, "I love Dev Patel. (I just) love his work. Every time I see his work, I am just blown away. He is just so emotionally available; he's so real and truthful. (His eyes) are so engaging, it just brings you in." She also told the publication that she would love to share the screen with him someday.

About Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man

The widely-acclaimed actor, Dev Patel, known for his appearance in Slumdog Millionaire, made his directorial debut with Monkey Man earlier this year. The original narrative and screenplay of the heart-pounding action-thriller were co-authored by Paul Angunawela and John Collee. In addition to this, the multi-faceted star, Patel was also the producer alongside a powerhouse team that included Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and others.

The film boasted a stellar international cast, including Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

The film was a relative success at the box office theatrically. The film is available to watch in the US on OTT platforms like Amazon, Apple, and Vudu on rent. However, Indian viewers will still have to wait for its theatrical release and the OTT availability which remains unknown at this point.

Meanwhile, Lopez is currently gearing up for the role of Atlas, where she will be seen essaying the lead role of a data analyst, Atlas Shepherd. Directed by Brad Peyton, Atlas will be released globally later this month on May 24 on Netflix.

