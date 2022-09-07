Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, who will be a part of Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3? Makers issue statement

Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm after he announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3. The third installment of the hit franchise Aashiqui will be directed by Anurag Basu, known for acclaimed movies like Barfi, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos. It is said to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films. The original 1990 film was backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt directing actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, a box office success.

Ever since the announcement, fans have done crazy and are also keen on knowing who would play Kartik’s romantic interest in the film. Recently, there have been rumours doing rounds on the internet that Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, one of these actresses will essay the female lead in Aashiqui 3. Now, the makers have issued an official statement and said: "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3.’ The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible."

Recently, Kartik also shared the first look of Aashiqui 3 and captioned the post: "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da. @anuragbasuofficial @ipritamofficial #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @visheshb7 @sakshibhatt @tseries.official." Kartik also shared the official announcement with a group photo featuring Anurag, Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar.

