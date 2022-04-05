Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor beams with joy in recent pics; Ishaan Khatter is in awe of his swag

Shahid Kapoor has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, he is gearing up to hit the screens once again almost after two years with his upcoming movie Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Interestingly, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor has also been sharing stunning pics of himself from the Jersey promotions which are a treat for the fans.

Amid this, Shahid has once again shared a series of monochromatic pics of himself on social media. In the pics, the Kabir Singh actor was seen beaming with joy. He was dressed in a striped pattern shirt and matching trousers which he had paired with a pair of trendy sunglasses. Shahid looked evidently happy in the pics and looks like he can’t keep calm about the release of Jersey next week. He captioned the post as, “Because I’m happy….” Interestingly, his baby brother Ishaan Khatter was in awe of Shahid’s swag. In fact, soon after Shahid had shared the pics, Ishaan took to the comment section and wrote, “Proper handsome”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu sports drama of the same name. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Jersey is slated to release on April 13 and will be having a box office clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.