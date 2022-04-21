Jersey Celebs Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and others hail Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer

Shahid Kapoor has been all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming sports drama movie, Jersey, which is slated to release on April 22. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is the Hindi remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. On April 20, the makers of the film organised a star-studded screening event, which was attended by many celebrities like Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others arrived.

While the audience awaits the release of Shahid and Mrunal's Jersey, many celebrities from the Hindi film industry have now showered praise. Varun Dhawan wrote, "This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats of to pull this film of during the pandemic. @shahidkapoor #Pankaj Sir, @mrunalthakur @amanthegill." Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Whatttt stellar performances by @shahidkapoor @mrunalthakur #PankajKaoor Sir. You guys made us all cry! Congratulationssss cos this one is a sixer."

Kunal Kemmu wrote, "A film about sport, passion unfulfilled dreams, choices, relationships and above all the love for family. Gowtam Tinnaturi the director and the captain of this ship tells this beautiful story so so well. Mr brother @shahidkapoor just like Arjun in the film, you are in top form and play your part of the front foot from start to end. Your hard work, effort and effortless charm come through in every scene. Totally loved you in the film." Further Kemmu added, "@mrunalthakur you are always so effortless and effective and yet again you shine. Pankaj Kapur sir there are only few actors who can do what you do. Watching you is a treat and a learning experience. All the actors in the film right from Arjun's son to Arjun's friends are so good."

Take a look at the celeb reaction:

To note, Jersey is about a cricketer (Shahid) who quits cricket and decides to revive his career at the age of 36 for his son's dream and to prove his ability.

