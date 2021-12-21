Jersey co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur make twinning look super stylish as they begin promotions.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are just days away from their next project , sports drama Jersey, making it to the big screen. Ahead of the film's release on 31 December, the actors have kickstarted Jersey promotions. From interviews to appearances on guest shows, Shahid and Mrunal began the promotions in a twinning mode.

The actors both donned black but kept it super stylish. While Mrunal wore a black blazer pantsuit, Shahid Kapoor wore a white blazer which he teamed up with a crisp black shirt. Sharing an adorable selfie from their shoots, Shahid captioned the photo, "Twinning and winning @mrunalthakur #Jersey."

The actor also shared a video with Mrunal as he dozed off on her shoulder and then woke up and made goofy faces. Check out Shahid and Mrunal's photos below:

On Monday, Shahid dropped a video summing up his 2 year journey of Jersey. During filming, Shahid was also injured on the field and suffered 25 stitches on his lip. The injury had put Shahid out of action for a few weeks before he could return to the sets to shoot the film.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor says ‘Game on’ as he suits up in quirky formals for ‘Jersey’ promotions; PICS