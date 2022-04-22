Jersey of Dreams: Mira Rajput shares throwback PIC from Shahid Kapoor starrer’s shoot, wishes luck to team

Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited sports drama Jersey finally hit the theatres today on the 22nd of April. Fans have been excited to watch the talented actor back in action on the silver screen after almost three years. After being postponed a couple of times, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial has now finally released for the audience to enjoy. A few moments back, the actor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her social media space and wished the very best to the team.

Taking to her Instagram space, Mira posted a picture featuring herself with Shahid from when the latter was shooting for the movie. The couple can be seen standing on a cricket ground as they hugged each other from the side, and smiled at the camera.

Sharing this photo, Mira wrote in the caption, “Jersey of Dreams (raising hands emoji) Memories that made the dream; We all lived it, and we all loved it. Thank you @amanthegill for making us feel at home every single day, and now you have basically taken over my house in exchange. All the very bestest to the most hardworking, dedicated team (red heart emoji). @shahidkapoor @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu @amaneeshmohan @mrunalthakur @parvez_pzee @james_gladwin_”.

Producer Aman Gill reacted to Mira’s post and left a comment that read, “Thank you (red heart emoji) And we will continue to strive to maintain the same always.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey:

Jersey has opened to raving reviews, and Shahid’s performance as a failed cricketer trying to revive his career for his son at 36 has been praised by many. Apart from Mrunal and him, the film also stars veteran actor and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur, in a key role.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh to Haider: As Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey hits cinemas, here are his 5 films to watch this weekend