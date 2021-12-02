Jersey Song Mehram Out: Shahid Kapoor gives his dreams a second chance in this inspiring track

Ever since the trailer of Jersey has been released fans have been going gaga over the trailer and Shahid Kapoor. Fans have loved every bit of the trailer and since then they cannot keep calm. Well, the actor recently announced that the makers would be releasing the first song of the movie, titled Mehram. And as promised, the song is out. Well, some bits of the song was already there in the trailer and we bet it must have stayed with you since then.