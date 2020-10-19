Jersey Movie: After Uttarakhand, Shahid Kapoor to reunite with the cast in Mumbai for final schedule in Nov

The producer of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has informed that they are now planning for one more schedule in November.

After the massive success of Kabir Singh, is gearing up for his upcoming film Jersey, which is a sports drama. The team of Jersey recently wrapped up their 15-day shooting schedule in Uttarakhand after no one tested positive for Coronavirus. While speaking to Mumbai Mirrror, the elated producer of the film, Aman Gill said that the Uttarakhand policies were very efficient in ensuring a safe and productive shooting environment. He also stated that all the SOPs were strictly maintained on the sets.

He further informed that the shooting schedule was tedious, but the work environment was highly productive as Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur easily adapted to the new normal which did not hamper anyone’s creativity. The entire team took all the measures to ensure everyone’s safety. Aman Gill also informed that they are now planning for one more schedule in November and after that, the post-production work will begin. The last schedule will have no cricket scenes. But Aman said that when the team will reunite in Mumbai, there will be ample of cricket.

Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to praise the concerned authorities of Uttarakhand for putting in place efficient policies to enable a safe shooting environment. His post read as “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.” Take a look:

It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 18, 2020

Further, the film Jersey is a remake of the hit Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The sports drama has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, while Allu Aravind and Dil Raju produced the same.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

