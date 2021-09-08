Jersey’s Mrunal Thakur REVEALS being in love with this cricketer: Cut to today, I am part of a cricket film

Mrunal Thakur was recently seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in the sports-based film ‘Toofaan’, where Farhan played the role of a boxer. Mrunal’s next film is with titled ‘Jersey’, which is a Hindi remake of a much loved Telugu film. Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. In a recent chat with ETimes, Mrunal spoke about being a sportsperson in school and playing many sports including Basketball and Football. Mrunal also spoke about her love for cricketers and mentioned that she was once madly in love with batsman Virat Kohli.

Mrunal said, “I was good at sports when I was in school. I used to play basketball and was part of a few zonal matches, too. Later, I started playing football as well. I was very active when it came to sports.” Further adding to it she said, “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence.”

Mrunal has been roped in to play the character of a cop in Aditya Roy Kapur-led Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Thadam’. In a statement to PTI, Mrunal said, “My character is very intriguing, and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one”. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the Hindi version will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

