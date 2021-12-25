Jersey: Shahid Kapoor aces in black, Mrunal Thakur rocks a green dress on Bigg Boss 15; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey is all set to release on New Year's Eve and the actors are immersed in its promotional activities. And my oh my, their outfits for the promotional events have been simply out of the world. With Jersey's release just a few days away, the two are practically inseparable. Now, they were at the Bigg Boss sets to promote their movie - and once again, the fashionistas didn’t disappoint with their fits!

In the pics, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur opted for quite chic looks. While Shahid looked devilishly dapper in his all-black formal attire and pulled back hair; Mrunal was a sight for sore eyes in her royal green strappy dress which had a slit that dramatically increased the sexiness quotient. While her hair was left open, the best accessory on her was a gorgeous, warm smile. The duo have been making appearances at quite a lot of famous small screen shows. Just a while back, they even graced The Kapil Sharma Show sets to promote Jersey. Kapil shared a cute selfie with the Jersey protagonists and the whole affair was a rather fun one.

Take a look at the pics:

Jersey tells the story of a brilliant yet unsuccessful cricketer who decides to return to the sport in his late thirties in order to represent India and satisfy his son's demand for a jersey as a present. While Shahid plays the character of the cricketer, Mrunal plays the role of his wife. The film, a Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, will hit the big screens on December 31.

