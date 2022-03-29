Jersey: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur keep it comfy yet classy as they promote their cricket drama

Shahid Kapoor is a busy bee these days and rightfully so. The actor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 release Kabir Singh, is now looking forward to the release of his much awaited sports drama Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer and he has worked hard to get into the skin of the character. While the movie was expected to hit the screens in December 2021, it was postponed for release due to the COVID-19 second wave. And now after much delay, Jersey is slated to release on April 14 this year.

Ahead of the release, Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting Jersey along with co-star Mrunal Thakur. The duo was papped today in the city for the promotions of their sports drama and both Shahid and Mrunal were winning hearts with their style statements. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen donning a comfy yet stylish look as he opted for a grey t-shirt which was paired with a striped jacket and trousers and a pair of grey sneakers. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur looked stunning as she wore a blue and white coloured outfit and kept her tresses open.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's pics:

Talking about Jersey, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name starring Nani in the lead. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey will also feature Pankaj Kapur in a key role and will be witnessing a box office clash with KGF: Chapter 2.

