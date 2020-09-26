Jersey: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur to resume filming in Dehradun and Chandigarh from October

Shahid Kapoor is all set to resume shooting for his upcoming film Jersey. The team will be heading to Chandigarh and Dehradun in October for a schedule.

Bollywood came to a standstill when the country went under lockdown. Several films were stalled and schedules went out of the window. However, as the country unlocks, Bollywood films also resume work. One of the many filmed delayed includes 's sports flick Jersey. Before the pandemic, Shahid had already begun shooting for the Telugu remake. Now, it has been reported the team will resume filming in October. They will be shooting in Chandigarh and Dehradun with their schedule spread across 15 days.

Shahid will be joined by the lead actress Mrunal Thakur will join the shoot. Earlier this year, the cast and crew of Jersey had been shooting in Chandigarh. Given that the team is likely to return to Chandigarh next month, it seems like the team is ready to pick up things where they left off in March. The unit will resume filming by taking all kinds of safety precautions.

A close source told Mumbai Mirror that they won’t be shooting any cricketing portions, just some dramatic and emotional scenes between Mrunal Thakur and Shahid during the schedule. The source further said that the Kabir Singh actor is all set to hit the pitch again and the has already started brushing up his cricketing skills. And the 15-day schedule which has been planned from the first week of October is going to be one of the last remaining schedules. Post that there will be one more schedule.

The makers are planning to wrap up the film by December and targeted for a 2021 release. Even during the lockdown, the post-production work was going on with teams working remotely from their homes.

Jersey marks the return of Shahid Kapoor on the big screen after Kabir Singh and it is the official remake of Nani’s 2019 hit Telegu film with the same title. After Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will start prepping up for Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha. It will be an action film and it will star alongside Shahid.

