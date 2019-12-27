Jersey: Shahid Kapoor dons a wolf hoodie as he poses with cricketers in Chandigarh; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor is currently in Chandigarh for the shooting of Jersey. Amidst the freezing winters, Shahid posed with local city team as he shot for the film. Check it out.

Fans of have been excited since the Kabir Singh star announced his next film, Jersey. For the same, Shahid had jetted off to Chandigarh and has been shooting in the freezing cold in the Union Territory. The Kabir Singh actor has often been spotted in the city while shooting for the film. A few days back, Mira Rajput also joined the actor in Chandigarh and a day back, shared photos and a video from the city’s iconic Sukhna Lake.

Now, the local UT Cricket team shared a picture with Shahid while he was at the Stadium in Chandigarh. In the photo, we can see the Kabir Singh star completely packed to protect himself from freezing cold. Shahid is seen sporting a cool wolf hoodie and can be seen covering his head with the same. The Kabir Singh star was all smiles as he posed with young cricketers amidst the shooting of his film. The photo was shared by the cricketers on social media. Along with the hoodie, Shahid is seen clad in a pair of black jeans which he teamed up with white sneakers.

Shahid has been busy shooting for Jersey but he did take out time for his family on Christmas. Mira had even shared a cute picture of Shahid dressed as Santa for Misha and Zain on Christmas. Jersey is Shahid’s next project after 2019’s blockbuster film, Kabir Singh. The film is a remake of the Telugu film starring Nani. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in Super 30. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, Allu Arvind. Jersey remake is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

