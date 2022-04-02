Jersey: Shahid Kapoor drops new poster feat Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur & announces 2nd trailer launch

After postponing the film due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor is all set to win over hearts with his act in Jersey that will release on Baisakhi. Ahead of the release, Shahid Kapoor and co-star Mrunal Thakur kicked off promotions of the film. And on Saturday, Shahid announced that a new trailer of the film will be out on Monday, i.e, April 4. Not just this, he also shared a new poster of the film that gives us a glimpse of his journey as the lead in Jersey.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid shared the new poster in which we get a glimpse of different sides to his character in Jersey. From a lover boy to a doting father to a passionate cricketer, Shahid is seen in different avatars in the new Jersey poster. Sharing it, Shahid wrote, "Monday 1 PM! Be there! #JerseyTrailer" The new trailer will be launched on Monday and seeing the poster featuring Mrunal and Pankaj Kapur as well, fans were left excited for the upcoming Baisakhi release.

Have a look at Jersey's new poster:

Produced by Allu Entertainment and Brat Films, Jersey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original film starring Nani. Presented by Allu Arvind, producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi have joined hands with Shahid and Mrunal to recreate the magic of the Telugu film in Hindi. With foot-tapping numbers by Sachet-Parampara, Jersey has the country humming its tunes already. Songs like Mahiya Menu and more are already chartbusters. Shahid and Mrunal also have been spotted promoting the film actively this week. It is now all set to drop on April 14, 2022, in theatres. It will take on KGF: Chapter 2.

