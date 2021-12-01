Jersey: Shahid Kapoor is an endearing father in a new poster, reveals why it is his favourite

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey already has fans counting down to the New Year for the launch of the much-awaited film. After the trailer launch, Shahid's fans were impressed by his act along with that of Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Stepping into the month of the film’s release, Shahid has also joined the countdown to Jersey by releasing a new poster. On Wednesday, the lead star shared a new poster on social media with fans and revealed why it is his favourite.

Sharing the poster, Shahid expressed that as a father in real life to Misha and Zain, the poster is special and his favourite. Shahid wrote, "Being a father this is my favourite poster of jersey." The poster sees Arjun, Shahid Kapoor’s character, tying his son Kittu’s (played by Ronit Kamra) shoelaces. Symbolic of the bond between Arjun and Kittu, the poster showcases yet another emotion of the film. Seeing the poster, fans of Shahid were left emotional and excited for the upcoming film.

Take a look:

The story of the film revolves around a failed cricketer who struggles to buy his son a jersey. A raw, relatable and real story, Jersey is a celebration of the human spirit. It also stars Mrunal as Shahid's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his coach. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey starring Nani.

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original Telugu Jersey and is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara are also sure to have you humming the Jersey tunes.

