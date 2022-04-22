Jersey: Shahid Kapoor feels overwhelmed as OG Arjun aka Nani hails his sports drama

Shahid Kapoor has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today. After all, his much anticipated movie Jersey has finally hit the theatres today. For the uninitiated, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood mood remake of the National Award winning Telugu sports drama of the same name. Interestingly, Shahid’s Jersey has opened to decent reviews so far from the audience and celebs. Amid, the original Jersey star Nani, who played the lead role of Arjun in the Telugu sports drama has also sung praises for Shahid starrer.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Nani hailed Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor’s performances. He tweeted, Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801#PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations”. Overwhelmed by Nani’s gesture, Shahid sent love to Nani and wrote, “Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that’s what jersey is all about. More power to you.”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s response to Nani’s tweet for Jersey:

To note, Jersey will mark Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal. Earlier, his wife Mira had also lauded his performance in the sports drama. Taking to her Instagram story, Mira wrote, “You are magic @shahidkapoor It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the part! (Hands in the air emoji) It’s time @jerseythefilm @mrunalthakur @officialpankajkapur @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu”.

