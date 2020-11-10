Jersey: Shahid Kapoor kicks off his day on a musical note courtesy Guy J's Echos; Heads for batting practice

It was a musical start for Shahid Kapoor this Tuesday as the actor returns to the nets for another day of batting practice as part of his upcoming movie Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor has been setting Instagram on fire with his photos. The actor, who has resumed filming for his upcoming movie Jersey, previously shared photos of riding through the empty road on his bike, laid thirst traps with his selfies and more. Today, the actor shared a couple of updates to let his 29.5 million Instagram followers know what he was up to this Tuesday morning. Shahid revealed he was back in the nets, polishing his batting skills as part of his next movie.

The actor was shot from afar, with his bat held mid-air after he had defended a ball bowled at him. Shahid shared the photo with the caption, "Get up and get going. Morning all. #jersey... it’s never too late to dream." The caption resonates with the theme of Jersey. Soon after, he shared yet another photo to reveal he was at the gym and training. The black and white mirror selfie sees the actor sport a hand glove and a cap while he's dressed in a black round-neck tee. Shahid shared the photo with the caption, "#earlymorning training.... #thebest"

Shahid also took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he was tuned into Guy J's therapeutic and groovy ensemble Echos to kick start his day. Check out all the photos below:

Jersey is an official remake of a Telugu movie of the same title. The movie, also starring Mrunal Thakur, was set to release in August this year. However, owing to the pandemic, the movie was delayed. The team has been working towards completing the filming of the project.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

