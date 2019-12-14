Jersey: Shahid Kapoor shares film's clapboard as he begins shooting; Writes, ‘Never late to chase ur dream’

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Finally, starrer Jersey has gone on floors and we say this because today, the Ishq Vishk actor took to social media to share a clapboard of the film and alongside the photo, Shahid wrote, “It’s never too late to chase your dream #Jersey...the journey begins....” Soon after Shahid’s post, all of his fans were supremely excited to know th​​at after the delay, the film has gone on floors. Also, Shahid’s Shandaar co-star, , also liked Shahid’s post.

For all those who don’t know, the shoot of Jersey was postponed as Shahid wasn’t well and post recovering, the Kabir Singh actor took to Twitter to thank all his fans for their wishes as he wrote, “Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth.”

Talking about Jersey, the film will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also wrote and directed the original Telugu film. As for the film, Jersey follows the story of a man who makes an effort to enter the cricket playing field at an age when players consider leaving it.

