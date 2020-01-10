Jersey: Shahid Kapoor shooting at the Mohali ground has got internet excited for the film; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Jersey

Post the success of Kabir Singh, made his fans wait for a few months before he officially announced his next film- Jersey. After prepping up for the film in Mumbai, as we speak, Shahid Kapoor is in Chandigarh as he has started shooting for the film. Thanks to social media, Shahid Kapoor has been sharing a seri​​es of BTS photos and videos from the sets and today, this Ishq Vishk actor brightened up the day when he shared a video of the Mohali ground. Alongside the video, Shahid wrote, “Mohali prepping for Jersey...” In the film, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricketer and therefore, before heading to Chandigarh, the actor was often, papped at the Mumbai grounds wherein he was seen practicing and learning the nuances of cricket.

After prepping for almost two months on a turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid started shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh from December 2 and after taking a break around New Years, Shahid is again back to Punjab for the shoot. For all those who don’t know, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. while the Telugu film starred actor Nani in the lead role, Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

As per reports, Jersey is set in and around Chandigarh during the mid-’90s and the makers will shoot the film at real locations, including a beautiful row house in the heart of the city which will be shown as Shahid’s house. Jersey will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well.

Credits :Instagram

