Jersey: Shahid Kapoor sings 'Gaana Aaeee Ya Na Aaaeee Gana Chahiye' on the beach; See funny VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor has been trending on social media ever since his next film titled Jersey's trailer has been released. The film, which is an official remake of a Telugu sports drama with the same name, also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The audience loved Shahid’s performance in the trailer and is now looking forward to it to release on the big screen. Well, on Saturday, the actor surprised his fans and sang two songs from the film. He had gone live on Instagram where fans requested him to share the songs.

And today, once again, he took to his Instagram handle and shared another video where he is seen singing the song while sitting at the beach. The video looks like it is behind the scene (BTS). Clad in a white tie and dye shirt with black pants, the actor is enjoying the cool wave and talking to his fans on mobile. He has captioned the video as "Good morning …. Gaana aaeee ya na aaaeee gana chahiye.” The Kabir Singh star sang 'Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera', a song that has already caught the audience's attention as a part of the trailer.

Shahid had more in store for them and decided to sing another track from the movie. Later, he joked and said, "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!"