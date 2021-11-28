Jersey: Shahid Kapoor sings 'Gaana Aaeee Ya Na Aaaeee Gana Chahiye' on the beach; See funny VIDEO
And today, once again, he took to his Instagram handle and shared another video where he is seen singing the song while sitting at the beach. The video looks like it is behind the scene (BTS). Clad in a white tie and dye shirt with black pants, the actor is enjoying the cool wave and talking to his fans on mobile. He has captioned the video as "Good morning …. Gaana aaeee ya na aaaeee gana chahiye.” The Kabir Singh star sang 'Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera', a song that has already caught the audience's attention as a part of the trailer.
Shahid had more in store for them and decided to sing another track from the movie. Later, he joked and said, "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!"
Take a look here:
'Jersey' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film. Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi, Jersey is slated to release on December 31 in the theatres.
