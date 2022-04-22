Jersey: Shahid Kapoor tells ‘Preeti’ aka Kiara Advani ‘Tu meri bandi hai’ as latter applauds his performance

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is all set to hit the theatres today, on the 22nd of April. Ever since the first trailer of the film dropped last year, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the actor back in action after almost three years. While the movie's release was postponed a couple of times, D-Day is finally here. On Thursday, the makers of the movie organized a star-studded screening, which was attended by the who’s who of B’Town. Among others, Kiara Advani was in attendance too. She has now shared her review of the film on her social media space.

Last night, Kiara took to her Instagram stories, and shared her thoughts on Shahid’s Jersey and the actors’ performances. Sharing a poster of the movie, she hailed Shahid and wrote, “My dearest SK, you are just tooooo special ya, watching you as Arjun has been nothing short of magic, you hit it out of the park and how , as Jersey releases tomorrow my best wishes to the entire team, @amanthegill, the loveliest @mrunalthakur, the finest of them all, @officialpankajkapur sir and the captain of their ship @Gowtamnaidu for this beautiful film (raising hands emoji)”.

Shahid shared Kiara’s kind words on his Instagram story and responded to them as well. Addressing her as ‘Preeti’ and himself as ‘Kabir’ from their 2019 film Kabir Singh, Shahid wrote, “My dearest Preeti your words will always stay in Kabirs heart Tu meri bandi hai (pink heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Instagram banter on Jersey:

Talking about Jersey, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original movie. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars the former’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field at 36 for his son.

