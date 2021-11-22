Jersey: Shahid Kapoor unveils new poster of the sports drama; Trailer to be out on THIS date

It’s been a while since Shahid Kapoor’s fans have been missing his presence on the big screen. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh. And while Shahid’s massive fan following is yearning to see him back on the silver screen, the wait is about to get over. After all, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor will be seen in the much talked about Jersey which will hit the screens in December this year. As the fans await the release of Jersey, Shahid has now shared an update about the trailer release date of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared the first poster of the movie wherein he was seen dressed in a white jersey and was waving his cricket bat in the stadium. The poster also read that the Jersey trailer will be releasing on November 23, i.e., tomorrow. In the caption, the actor stated that this movie is close to his heart and is hopeful that the movie manages to touch millions of hearts. “IT'S TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go,” he added.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

To note, Shahid Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and was seen honing his skills with the bat in the ground during the preparations. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.