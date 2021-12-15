Jersey song Baliye Re OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur can't keep hands off each other in this groovy ballad

A film that has been the talk of the town is Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film, which is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu hit, is all set to release this month. Ahead of the release, now, makers have dropped a new song Baliye Re featuring Shahid and Mrunal in a romantic avatar and well, it certainly will strike a chord with the fans. On Wednesday, Shahid, Mrunal and the team of Jersey released Baliye Re on social media and left everyone impressed.

Sharing the song, Shahid wrote, "This one wants to make me move. Super groovy Man dancing. Presenting the next song of our film #BaliyeRe." In the video, we can see Shahid's journey of love with Mrunal, who ends up falling in love with him while he is a cricketer. Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the song is crooned by Sachet Tandon, Stebin Ben & Parampara Tandon and well, the melodious voice with meaningful lyrics make for a melodious song. Baliye Re sounds like a breath of fresh air and Shahid and Mrunal's chemistry is what makes it stand out from other romantic tracks.

Take a look:

Previously, the song Maiyya Mainu also showcased Mrunal and Shahid in a romantic avatar and fans loved the music of that track too. Mehram from Jersey's album showcased a father's longing to rise in his son's eyes and it certainly hits the right chord when it comes to the music. The trailer of the film also received a lot of praise and fans were excited to see Shahid in the role of a cricketer.

The original film in Telugu stars Nani and now, Shahid has stepped into his shoes for the Hindi remake. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur as Shahid's coach. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind, and Dil Raju. Jersey is set to release on December 31, 2021.

