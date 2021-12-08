Jersey Song Maiyya Mainu out: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur’s cute romance will win your heart

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey’s trailer has been released fans have been going gaga over him. The trailer evoked all-new emotions in the hearts of all the fans and they cannot wait for the film to release. Well, before the film releases, the makers have been on a song releasing spree. Earlier the first song of the film Mehram was released and fans loved it, now the second song Maiyya Mainu is out. This song depicts the love journey of Shahid and Mrunal Thakur’s characters.