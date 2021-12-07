Jersey song Maiyya Mainu: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's romantic track to drop TOMORROW

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all set to feature in Jersey that releases this month. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. While the trailer had received a lot of love, the first song went on to become a hit with Shahid's fans. Now, a new song Maiyya Mainu is set to drop tomorrow and ahead of it, Shahid has dropped a glimpse of it on his social media handle to intrigue fans about it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a still from the song in which he and Mrunal could be seen romancing each other. The two stars could be seen enjoying the rain while doting on each other in the photo. The song is composed by Sachet and Parampara and it will be out tomorrow. Sharing the poster of the film featuring him and Mrunal, Shahid wrote, "This one makes me smile every time. Our second song from #Jersey #MaiyyaMainu out tomorrow @ 11am! #Jersey in cinemas 31st December 2021!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the previous song from Jersey also was loved by fans. The film traces the story of a father who returns to cricket only for his son. It also stars Pankaj Kapur in the role of Shahid's coach. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. It is all set to drop on December 31, 2021, in theatres.

Besides this, Shahid has been in the headlines owing to his romantic photo from his date with wife Mira Rajput. Currently, Shahid is shooting for his next film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

