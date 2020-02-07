Jersey: Theatrical rights of Shahid Kapoor's sports drama sold for this whopping amount

The theatrical rights of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey have been sold for a handsome amount. Here's what we know.

has definitely made quite the name for himself with all the work he has done over the years and with time passing by, we cannot seem to get enough of him. With his last film Kabir Singh, that was a remake of Arjun Reddy, the actor hit it off well as far as the box office numbers are concerned and that sure has made him one of the bankable actors in the industry. The movie will also co-star Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Now, reports have it that the Theatrical rights of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey have been sold for a whopping amount. The producer of Jersey, Aman Gill said how he always knew that Shahid is a bankable star and that Jersey is a great film and that having the All India Theatrical rights bought at such a price at this stage as only reinstated their belief. The rights have been sold to distributor Rakesh Sippy, who said how he has seen Shahid grow and that post watching the original Telugu film Jersey, he believes Shahid understands the audience and that he is proud to be associated with the film.

The movie is produced by Arman Gill and Dil Raju while it will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is slated for a release on August 28, 2020, and the actor has been keeping busy with the continuous prep for the film with his gym and practice sessions.

