Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor strives for cricketing glory despite all odds.

Almost four months after releasing the first trailer of Jersey Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur launched Jersey trailer number 2 on Monday. The duo stepped out for the launch event and did it in style. After multiple release announcements and delay, Jersey is finally releasing this month in theatres.

While the first trailer gave a glimpse of Vidya and Arjun's life, the second trailer dives deeper and focuses on Shahid aka Arjun's journey as a cricketer. Announcing the Jersey trailer on social media, Shahid wrote, "Blood, sweat, emotions and a whole lot of love!"

In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor as Arjun plays a father to a young son who dreams of playing cricket professionally. Arjun, however, deals with his own past of being a failed cricketer as he navigates his married life whilst being jobless. The first trailer had received immense love and looks like the second one will be no different.

Check out Jersey trailer No 2 below: