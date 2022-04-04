Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor strives for cricketing glory despite all odds

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 04, 2022 01:39 PM IST  |  8.8K
Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor strives for cricketing glory despite all odds
Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor strives for cricketing glory despite all odds.
Advertisement

Almost four months after releasing the first trailer of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur launched Jersey trailer number 2 on Monday. The duo stepped out for the launch event and did it in style. After multiple release announcements and delay, Jersey is finally releasing this month in theatres. 

While the first trailer gave a glimpse of Vidya and Arjun's life, the second trailer dives deeper and focuses on Shahid aka Arjun's journey as a cricketer. Announcing the Jersey trailer on social media, Shahid wrote, "Blood, sweat, emotions and a whole lot of love!" 

In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor as Arjun plays a father to a young son who dreams of playing cricket professionally. Arjun, however, deals with his own past of being a failed cricketer as he navigates his married life whilst being jobless. The first trailer had received immense love and looks like the second one will be no different. 

Check out Jersey trailer No 2 below: 

The film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and the father-son duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. Shahid and Mrunal's film Jersey is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The movie will hit theatres on 14 April. 

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Let us know in the comments below. 

Click on the link below if you haven't watched the first trailer of Jersey. 

ALSO READ: Jersey Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur's film captures a captivating tale of Love & Cricket

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!