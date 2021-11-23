Jersey Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur's film captures a captivating tale of Love & Cricket

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s movie Jersey was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The actor has teased us with a few pictures of him dressed as a cricketer from the sets and that we bet must have got the excitement levels of all the fans to the next level. But now, as promised the trailer of the film is out and we are sure that his fans are jumping with joy. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid, is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The actor has been filming for this movie for a long time now and while announcing the release date yesterday, Kabir Singh revealed that he has been waiting to share this emotion with all his fans for almost 2 years now.

The trailer begins with Shahid Kapoor’s character asking for money from his wife played by Mrunal Thakur to buy a birthday gift for his son. A man in his thirties, who is jobless and has no excitement left in his life other than keeping his child happy is perfectly portrayed by Shahid. Mrunal on the other hand looks stunning as a working wife who is struggling to keep her family going amidst the financial crisis. The trailer also features Pankaj Kapur and it is amazing to see the father-son duo sharing the screen space.

Take a look:

During the trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor spoke about working with father Pankaj Kapur and said, “I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It's amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It's just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, tabu ma'am, kay kay sir, and him - it's always a learning experience. It's scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn.”

