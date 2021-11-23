Jersey Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens dub Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama a ‘winner like Kabir Singh’

The wait for Shahid Kapoor’s fans is finally over as the actor is back with his much-awaited film, Jersey. Shahid was last seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After a gap of almost two and a half years, the actor is back with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama. As soon as the trailer for Jersey dropped, fans were out with the verdict on social media. Many took to Twitter to express their excitement and opinion over the same. Not to forget, they could not help but get reminded of Shahid’s last hit, Kabir Singh

Looks like Twitterati has enjoyed Jersey’s trailer a lot. While they have appreciated Shahid’s avatar as a cricketer, netizens are also reminded of Kabir Singh. One user wrote, “#JerseyTrailer is good. #ShahidKapoor acting (bomb and fire emoji) But still gives me Kabir Singh vibes on some point. So good to see #MrunalThakur getting new movies and her growth as an actress (heart emoji). Another tweeted, “Okay #JerseyTrailer clearly shows that #Jersey is a winner like #kabirsingh #ShahidKapoor in full aggressive version along the sweet romantic side with @mrunal0801, she is also perfect. looks like a faithful remake. It's going to set Box office on (fire emoji)”. 

Take a look at Twitterati’s reaction to Jersey trailer: 

For the unversed, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani. To note, Shahid Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and was seen honing his skills with the bat in the ground during the preparations.

