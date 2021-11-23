Jersey Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens dub Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama a ‘winner like Kabir Singh’

The wait for Shahid Kapoor’s fans is finally over as the actor is back with his much-awaited film, Jersey. Shahid was last seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After a gap of almost two and a half years, the actor is back with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama. As soon as the trailer for Jersey dropped, fans were out with the verdict on social media. Many took to Twitter to express their excitement and opinion over the same. Not to forget, they could not help but get reminded of Shahid’s last hit, Kabir Singh.

Looks like Twitterati has enjoyed Jersey’s trailer a lot. While they have appreciated Shahid’s avatar as a cricketer, netizens are also reminded of Kabir Singh. One user wrote, “#JerseyTrailer is good. #ShahidKapoor acting (bomb and fire emoji) But still gives me Kabir Singh vibes on some point. So good to see #MrunalThakur getting new movies and her growth as an actress (heart emoji). Another tweeted, “Okay #JerseyTrailer clearly shows that #Jersey is a winner like #kabirsingh #ShahidKapoor in full aggressive version along the sweet romantic side with @mrunal0801, she is also perfect. looks like a faithful remake. It's going to set Box office on (fire emoji)”.

Take a look at Twitterati’s reaction to Jersey trailer:

Nobody believed that @shahidkapoor could match the magic of Vijay D in Kabir Singh, but he proved everyone wrong with his performance! Same will happen with Jersey!



South Indian Directors >> Hindi film directors!

They know how to bring out the best of an actor!#JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/0J2bjQ0MQb — Zalzala(@ZalzalaMass) November 23, 2021

#JerseyTrailer is good. #ShahidKapoor acting

But still gives me Kabir Singh vibes on some point



So good to see #MrunalThakur getting new movies and her growth as an actress — Tisha (@Pradhan8Tisha) November 23, 2021

This one's gonna be a massive hit Shahid aag laga diya firse #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/ueJ7Z7jTua — (@Ranbir_Filmic) November 23, 2021

I still can’t get over this part of the trailer. @shahidkapoor you simply killed it, it gives me goosebumps every time I watch! #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/4tFEkBfiDU — Addi (@ShanaticAddi) November 23, 2021

Shahid Kapoor the finest actor we have After seen #JerseyTrailer now once again #ShahidKapoor sir u proved that u are the best in every character. Now #Jersey movie will be again ur super duper blockbuster. @shahidkapoor sir all the best for Jersey .. pic.twitter.com/sfxyr568X1 — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) November 23, 2021

This movie ACTUALLY justifies Pankaj Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor sharing the same screen. They are meant for these dramatic roles. The coach-player bond is much, much deeper and I can't wait to see their scenes together. #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/SNjhhSGlwO — Jersey on Dec 31st (@HardyShanatic) November 23, 2021

YOU HIT THE BALL OUT OF THE PARK!!! WE CANT GET ENOUGH OF THIS TRAILER. #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/TYVsynyf26 — Addi (@ShanaticAddi) November 23, 2021

Be it #Kabirsingh from #Arjunreddy,

Now #Jersey... He owned those characters Giving his 100% to look as perfect as the originals... Hatsoff to your dedication @shahidkapoor #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/OejabFuf0F — Murali(@IgnoredTweeter) November 23, 2021

Okay #JerseyTrailer clearly shows that #Jersey is a winner like #kabirsingh #ShahidKapoor in full aggressive version along the sweet romantic side with @mrunal0801 , she is also perfect. looks like a faithful remake . It's going to set Box office on https://t.co/oDDz69n5Um pic.twitter.com/me5ELvFnhE — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) November 23, 2021

For the unversed, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani. To note, Shahid Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and was seen honing his skills with the bat in the ground during the preparations.

