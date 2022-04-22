Jersey Twitter Review: Netizens heap praises on Shahid Kapoor’s film; Calls it his career best performance

Shahid Kapoor’s fans are beaming with happiness and rightfully so. After all, the actor has finally hit the screens after two years with his much awaited movie Jersey which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in key roles. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the sports drama is the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani in the lead. To note, Jersey has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and as the movie has released today, the social media is abuzz with tweets for the sports drama and have called it Shahid Kapoor’s career best performance.

Lauding Shahid and Mrunal’s performance, a Twitter user wrote, “I just watched #Jersey @shahidkapoor bhai you are brilliant actor man what fantastic work you did in a movie, Thanks both of you guys @shahidkapoor & @mrunal0801 and team for an inspiration movie, Big hug #JerseyReview”. Another user called Shahid’s stint as a path-breaking performance and tweeted, “The #Jersey storm is here! Nation's favourite superstar #ShahidKapoor delivers a path-breaking performance; his character stays with you even after the movie ends! #ShahidCareerBest

@shahidkapoor”. A Twitter user also declared Jersey as a blockbuster.

Take a look at tweets for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey:

Meanwhile, Nani, who played the lead role in the original Jersey, has also given a thumbs up to Shahid starrer. He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801#PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations”.

Also Read: Jersey Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor rises to roar and revolt as a cricketer in this sports drama