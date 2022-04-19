Jersey's Mrunal Thakur says she drew references from her mother to play a mom in Shahid Kapoor starrer

Actress Mrunal Thakur is soon going to be seen in the much-awaited sports drama Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. Apart from them, the movie also stars Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Mrunal is playing the role of a mother in the film and recently in an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about it and revealed her reference to playing the character.

While talking to the news portal, Mrunal said, “I play the role of a mother in this film (Jersey), something I haven’t really experienced in real life, and so I drew references from my mother for the part.” The actress is also quite excited about the release of the film and added, “I have waited for this film to hit the big screen for so long. I have worked really hard on this project, and I am happy that people will finally get to see it.”

Speaking about Jersey, the movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will hit theatres on April 22. To note, this is the second time, Shahid abd Mrunal starrer Jersey got postponed. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year but due to COVID pandemic, it got postponed.

Produced by Allu Entertainment and Brat Films, Jersey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original film starring Nani. Presented by Allu Arvind, producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi have joined hands with Shahid and Mrunal to recreate the magic of the Telugu film in Hindi.

