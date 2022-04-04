Jersey's Shahid Kapoor on not featuring in dance film: 'Uss genre ki filmein kaafi kharaab hoti hain'

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming sports drama Jersey, which will be hitting theatres on the 14th of April. In his career spanning almost 2 decades, Shahid has showcased his acting prowess with versatile roles in films. Moreover, his dancing skill has left fans in awe of him several times. Despite being a talented dancer, Shahid has not done any out-and-out dance films in the recent past. In a recent chat with a news portal, the actor shared his thoughts on the same.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor was asked about one of his vital strengths as a performer – his dancing. Replying to this, the actor said that in the past he has featured in films where he danced even if it did not suit either the narrative or his character in the movie. “I like to perform every chance I get, but for the past 6-7 years I have not done a film that has songs which feature me performing. Because, kai baar kya hota hai ki film mein gaana isliye daal do kyunki Shahid ek achcha dancer hai, but jo film ki kahani hai, character hai, kya uske liye sahi hai? (There have been many times in the past when a song has been put in the movie just because the makers feel I dance well. But is it right for the story and the character?). So, I want to approach that thing in a more pure way.”

He further opined that dance genre movies are usually not too great. ”Genuinely, I have been searching for a film where I can dance, and where dancing feels like a natural element of the film. But usually uss genre ki filmein kaafi kharab hoti hain yaar (But the films belonging to that genre usually turn out to be so bad),” the 41-year-old actor said with a little laugh.

Coming to Jersey, the film features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles apart from Shahid. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name and was helmed by the same director Gowtam Tinnanuri. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son. Today, Shahid and Mrunal were papped at the trailer launch.

