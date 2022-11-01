'Jetlagged' Priyanka Chopra binges on Karan Johar's show as she returns to 'Mumbai meri jaan'; PICS

Priyanka Chopra is finally back in her city! The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, has now returned to India after three long years. Priyanka lives in the United States, with her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier today, she was seen landing in Mumbai and arriving at the airport. Soon after, many pictures and videos of the actress started flooding social media. Like a style diva, Priyanka rocked a comfy denim-on-denim look for her return.

Now, the actress has posted a couple of photos on her Instagram handle as she enjoys her time in Mumbai. Priyanka shared a window picture from the flight as she landed in Mumbai and captioned it: "Back to the bay! Touchdown." In another photo, PeeCee can be seen binge-watching on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan on her television. "It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jetlagged with Karan Johar on the TV," she wrote. In another video, she shared a video of the roads and wrote, "Mumbai Meri Jaan."

Priyanka Chopra's first visit after Malti's birth

This visit is extra special to her fans as this marks her first trip to India after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year. This is going to be the first time that she's coming to India post-COVID-19.

Priyanka Chopra to meet Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has learned that the actress will be meeting filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for discussing possible collaborations during her visit. “Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit,” informed a source.

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be soon starring in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel. The Bajirao Mastani actress will also be seen in the movie It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.