Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan was ‘pain’ to work with, reveals co-star Kunal Kapoor, but there’s a catch

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming heist film, Jewel Thief. While the film is inching close to its release date, the entire cast is busy with the promotions of the film. On the other hand, during a recent conversation, they talked about their experience of working with each other and Kunal called Saif a ‘pain’ to work with.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with FilmyGyan, when asked about the experience of working on Jewel Thief, Jaideep Ahlawat mentioned that it was quite fun and energetic, but they would get tired at times. Nikita Dutta also admitted to enjoying being on set. However, adding a fun quotient to the conversation, Kunal Kapoor admitted to feeling lonely during the shoot.

He explained that he felt isolated because he was chasing them all in the film. On the other hand, the rest of the team, who are in one team in the film, also worked together while Dutta chimed in, revealing that Kunal shot for his scenes separately. In response to this, Kunal further joked that he would clean up, pick cups, and everything on set.

This wasn’t all, as Kunal continued with his banter and took a sarcastic dig at Saif Ali Khan when asked about his experience of working with him. He responded, “He is a pain. It was difficult to work with him. He didn’t turn up on time, and when he did, he didn’t know his lines, and then we had to wait till he learned his lines. Then take after take.”

Advertisement

These remarks of Kunal left Nikita and Jaideep in splits, while the actress joked that since Khan is not on social media, he won’t see Kunal’s statement. She further emphasized that his remarks in jest would make it to the headlines and Saif would learn about them only once they were printed in the newspaper.

Directed by Robbie Gulati and Kookie Gulati, Jewel Thief features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta in the pivotal roles. Backed by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand, the film will start streaming on Netflix on April 28, 2025.

Which of these actors are you most excited to see in Jewel Thief? The heist film Jewel Thief will be releasing on Netflix on April 28, 2025. Saif Ali Khan Jaideep Ahlawat Kunal Kapoor Nikita Dutta

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: Varun Dhawan reviews Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan starrer; calls it ‘powerful film’