Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins- Saif Ali Khan resumes work post attack, spotted exiting dubbing studio; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The past couple of weeks have been extremely harsh on Saif Ali Khan and his entire family. Last month, the actor was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra home which left him with multiple injuries. Thankfully, he was quickly taken to the Lilavati Hospital and a couple of days later, he walked home, to his family and friends. Now, the actor has resumed working on his upcoming Netflix film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Recently, he was spotted exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

A couple of days ago, Saif Ali Khan visited the Lilavati Hospital for a routine check-up. He also attended the star-studded Netflix show in which he announced his upcoming film, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Today, February 14, 2025, the Omkara actor was papped exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai. For the work visit, the superstar wore a comfy pair of beige pajama-pant set. He completed his casual look with a pair of Kolhapuri slippers and dark eyewear.

Saif Ali Khan exiting dubbing studio:

To refresh your memory, Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home was attacked on January 16, 2025. After having a chat with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, they hit the bed. But, a while later, their house help rushed in, informing them about an intruder in Jeh Ali Khan’s room wielding a knife and demanding money. When the actor confronted the attacker at 2 AM, they got into a scuffle during which Saif sustained injuries.

Coming back to Saif’s upcoming Netflix film, he will be playing the role of Raja Chauhan in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Helmed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand of Marflix Productions, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Sharing more about the entertainer, Netflix wrote in its synopsis, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond: the African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”