Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins Teaser OUT: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer promises action and suspense

Saif Ali Khan is set to reunite with Siddharth Anand for a heist film. The much-anticipated movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has now been officially announced. The first look teaser featuring Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat has been released. It is packed with a lot of action and suspense, promising an entertaining ride for the audience.

Today, February 3, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins launched the official teaser at the Next on Netflix event. The 1-minute, 7-second teaser showcases Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat pursuing a high-stakes mission to steal the Red Sun. Saif is seen donning different disguises.

Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta also feature in the teaser. The brief clip offers a peek into the high-octane action and chase sequences as well as a glamorous dance number. The teaser has a catchy background score.

Watch the full teaser here!

Netizens were extremely excited about the teaser and flooded the comments section with their appreciation. One person said, “Jaideep Sir and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles? What more could we ask for? The casting is incredibly powerful,” while another wrote, “Saif Ali Khan back with Sid Anand after Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum and I'm all here for it!”

The synopsis of the film stated, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. It is produced by Siddharth Anand in his streaming debut.

In a statement, producers Siddharth and Mamta Anand shared that they were thrilled to make their OTT debut with Jewel Thief. They added, “This film has been a labor of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. It’s a project that pushes creative boundaries with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals.”

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is slated to arrive on Netflix. The release date is yet to be announced.