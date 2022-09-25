Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Live Updates: Ranveer Singh performs; Final stunt begins
Ranveer Singh has made an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, Cirkus. He performed on ‘Mera Wala Dance’ from Simmba. Soon after, he called Rubina Dilaik a 'true diva', and joked about Mohit Malik being a ‘khula saand’ in Cape Town.
After facing an injury, Dheeraj Dhoopar has made an exit from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Soon after, Karan Johar announced that there will be no elimination this week. Meanwhile, Gashmeer Mahajani and his choreographer took over the golden chair this week.
Dutee Chand performed on an Aamir Khan song, as she looks up to the superstar actor. Later she spoke about her partner Monalisa, and expressed her love for the latter on National television, which made the judges and the contestants emotional.
Paras Kalnawat performed on ‘It’s Magic’ from Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Later Paras and Nora danced on ‘You Are My Soniya’ from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His performance also received encouraging responses from the judges.
Gunjan and Nora match steps on ‘Naach Meri Rani’. Soon after, Shilpa Shinde takes centre stage and performs on ‘Nainon Mein Sapna’. After her performance, Madhuri surprised Shilpa by calling her brother on the show. The actress got emotional, and thanked Madhuri for her generosity. Judge Karan Johar also performed on ‘Nainon Mein Sapna’ later with Maniesh Paul.
Soon after Niti Taylor’s performance, Rohit Shetty made an exit as he had to head for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shoot. Amruta Khanvilkar took centre stage and performed on Madhuri’s popular song ‘Dola Re’. Madhuri also couldn’t stop herself from joining the actress on stage.
The show began with Niti Taylor’s performance. While she and her choreographer are known for playing pranks on each other, this time the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host played a prank on the actress. However, Rohit soon revealed about his prank leaving everyone in splits, and Niti in shock.