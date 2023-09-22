Jhandey: Sunny Kaushal ventures into music; Vicky Kaushal's brother to release debut track on 34th birthday

The Kaushal brothers are the current obsession right now in Bollywood. While Vicky Kaushal’s back-to-back superhit movies are winning over the audience, his younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, is no less talented. Stepping into the industry as an assistant director for movies like My Friend Pinto and Gunday and making his acting debut in the comedy-drama Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, Sunny surely, in a relatively short career span, created a niche for himself. The actor gained immense recognition for his role in the sports biopic Gold and then the web show The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, followed by the 2021 release Shiddat. After proving his mettle in acting, the handsome hunk is all set to explore a new avenue: music.

Sunny Kaushal to release his debut single Jhandey on his 34th birthday

On Thursday, September 22, in an official statement shared, it was revealed that Sunny Kaushal is all set to step into the music industry. Going by his pen name, SunSunnykhez, the actor will drop his debut single, Jhandey, on his 34th birthday on September 28. The song is sung and written by the Shiddat actor himself. It is going to be a Punjabi hip-hop/rap number. Sunny has collaborated with Bharg Kale, who has produced the song.

Sunny Kaushal's workfront

After high anticipation of Shiddat, Maddock Films and Jio Studios announced the sequel to 2021’s tragic love story, Shiddat. While the original film had Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty, the makers announced the second part with Sunny Kaushal and Wamiqa Gabbi under the direction of Karan Sharma, who is popularly known for helming Huma Qureshi’s SonyLIV series, Maharani.

Pinkvilla had exclusively shared with you that Shiddat 2 had gone on floors in July earlier this year. Initially, it was shot for a few days in Mumbai. The team later traveled to Budapest. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Amyra Dastur in a pivotal role.

In addition to this, our exclusive sources also shared that, although the film is a sequel to Shiddat, it will not be related to the first part. Rather, Shiddat 2 will have a fresh story in a similar backdrop with a different passionate story. In fact, the makers are planning to have a theatrical release this time, contrary to its first part, which had an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.

